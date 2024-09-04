Games: Humble Choice, Steam Space Exploration Fest, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for September 2024 has Guardians of the Galaxy, Coral Island, Stranded: Alien Dawn
Looks like September 2024 is a pretty good month for Humble Choice, the subscription service from Humble Bundle that gives you a new set of games every month.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Harebrained (BATTLETECH / Shadowrun) announced GRAFT, a post-cyberpunk survival horror RPG
Harebrained are back! After splitting off from Paradox, they've returned with a new game, and one Shadowrun fans might like to take a look at with GRAFT.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Make it so, engage or something for the Steam Space Exploration Fest
Stardate 03/09/2024, the Steam Space Exploration Fest has begun so you better set course for the deals. Make it so, engage, hit it or whatever.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A love letter to the Monster Tamer genre, Battle Gem Ponies is out now
After a successful Kickstarter back in 2021, Battle Gem Ponies from Yotes Games has officially released as a love letter to the Monster Tamer genre. You might also notice the clear inspiration from My Little Pony…
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cross-platform Nexus Mods app v0.6.0 out now expanding Cyberpunk 2077 support
The Nexus mod platform team continue building up their newer open source and cross-platform mod launcher, with expanded support for Cyberpunk 2077 modding in the new 0.6.0 version out now. Eventually, this could be the true go-to for modding on Linux and Windows.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 43: Demons and Angels
GamingOnLinux ☛ Risk of Rain creators Hopoo Games join Valve
Exciting times ahead for Valve and Steam as most of Hopoo Games, the creators of the Risk of Rain series, have now joined Valve. Announced via a post on their official X / Twitter account, Hopoo Games itself sounds like its simply no more.