Games: Humble Choice, Steam Space Exploration Fest, and More

Audacity 3.6.2 is the second patch release of Audacity 3.6 adding a new “Legacy” effects section that contains the old Limiter, Compressor, and Classic Filters, moves the time track range to a single dialog, and reverts the behavior of selection change when importing an audio clip to the previous behavior.

Firefox 131 looks like another small update to the popular web browser that further improves the built-in translation feature by remembering languages you have previously used for translations when suggesting a default translation language.

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 130 include the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation, overscroll animations enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux, and a new Firefox Labs page in Settings to make it easier to try experimental features in Firefox.

Still powered by a Liqurix-flavored Linux 6.9 kernel, Nitrux 3.6.1 looks like a small release that mainly adds support for additional languages, including Ukrainian, Georgian, Korean, Kurdish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Turkish, Catalan, Tatar Crimean, Czech, Welsh, Danish, Greek Modern, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, Irish Gaelic, and Hindi.