PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4, pgAdmin 4 8.11, JDBC 42.7.4
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is excited to announce the release of CloudNativePG Operator versions 1.24.0 and 1.23.4!
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.11 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.11. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 15 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.4 Released
The PostgreSQL JDBC project is excited to announce the release of version 42.7.4