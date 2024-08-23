Open Hardware: Mobile, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
Purism ☛ Flipping the Script: Exploring New Paradigms in Secure Mobile Computing
In many countries, PTTs have evolved over time, with some privatizing or merging with other companies. For instance, I spent a seminal part of my earlier career in telecom working for MCI which was the prime mover in breaking up AT&T in 1984 (with the modified final judgment coming in 1986). The acronym PTT is often still used in many contexts to refer to these historical, government run and operated organizations. Their cousins or the new iteration of these companies are often referred to as facilities-based network operators, mobile operators, or just plain cellular carriers.
Arduino ☛ This beautiful table creates art in the sand
Those are both stepper motors and an Arduino UNO Rev3 board controls them through a stepper shield. The Arduino also controls the LED accent lighting, with potentiometer knobs to adjust brightness and the speed of animated transitions.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi matrix display tracks flights in real time
We've seen all sorts of cool Raspberry Pi projects through the years that use matrix panels — from simple ideas like this snazzy Pi-powered matrix dashboard to more interactive things like this retro gaming matrix setup. Today, however, we've got something entirely new to share that really shakes up what we've come to expect from these sorts of builds. Maker and developer Wesley G Mitchell has put together a Raspberry Pi-powered flight tracker that outputs to a custom matrix display.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V Megrez: An Upcoming RISC-V Based PC Powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC
The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC, featuring a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU with a 1.6 GHz clock speed, adhering to the RISC-V RV64CG instruction set.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V Cluster 08 RISC-V Cluster Supports Jupiter NX & Megrez NX Modules
The Milk-V Cluster 08 is an advanced full-stack RISC-V cluster designed to deliver high bandwidth and efficient computing across multiple nodes. In addition, the company has introduced two high-performance modules that are comparable in performance to the NVIDIA Jetson NANO and Xavier NX modules.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V RuyiBook Laptop Developed with XiangShan Nanhu RISC-V-based CPU
The XiangShan Nanhu CPU, also known as XiangShan-2 (RV64GCBK), is an open-source RISC-V processor capable of operating at speeds up to 2.8GHz in a 7nm process. The CPU supports single and dual-core configurations, with each core having its own L1 and L2 caches, while the L3 cache is shared.