posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 20, 2024



Quoting: Surprisingly, Many Linux Users Don't Know About This Office Suite —

When it comes to office suites, we have plenty of options, minus Microsoft's Office program (unless you want to run it using Wine).

There are popular options like LibreOffice (often pre-installed), and proprietary options like SoftMaker for Linux users.

But, there is also another impressive open-source desktop office suite available for Linux, Windows, macOS (and mobiles), i.e., ONLYOFFICE.