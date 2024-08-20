Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 23, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)

Ikey Doherty was kind enough to share with us details about the upcoming Serpent OS Alpha release, which promises to enable support for the Framework 13 laptop, support for installing Flatpak apps from Flathub by default, improved support for AMD Ryzen systems, and considerably more hardware support.

