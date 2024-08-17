CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, ParadeDB on "Why We Picked AGPL"
Simon Willison ☛ Whither CockroachDB?
CockroachDB - previously Apache 2.0, then BSL 1.1 - announced on Wednesday that they were moving to a source-available license.
Oxide use CockroachDB for their product's control plane database. That software is shipped to end customers in an Oxide rack, and it's unacceptable to Oxide for their customers to think about the CockroachDB license.
Cockroach Labs ☛ Evolving our self-hosted offering and license model
4. Keeping our code “source available” so the ideas behind CockroachDB can help foster innovation across the ecosystem
ParadeDB ☛ Why We Picked AGPL - ParadeDB
ParadeDB has been licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License 3.0 — also known as AGPL — from day one. We reached this decision after evaluating four licenses and interviewing dozens of other open source companies. Since then, we’ve received many questions about our license. We’ve decided to detail our thought process and offer up a case study on why we picked AGPL.