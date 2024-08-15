Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has released its latest update, version 1.112. This update introduces several new features, critical bug fixes, and enhancements.

Immich’s mobile app users can now personalize their experience with a new material color-theming option ahead of the new school year. This feature allows users to select a primary color, which then dynamically applies across various app elements, enhancing visual consistency and user enjoyment.