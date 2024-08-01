This unofficial native Linux Jagex Launcher app lets me grind skills with ease

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2024



Jagex is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to offering Linux support for its official launcher. The company created and rolled out Jagex Launcher to solve the issue of account security, make it more convenient for those with multiple characters to pool them together on a single account, and offer options to launch both RuneScape and OldSchool RuneScape from a single window. It's a cool app that works well and isn't intrusive, and the bolstered account security is welcome. The issue is the OS support. It's available on macOS and Windows.