Alpaca: A Linux GUI App to Manage Multiple AI Models Offline

Four years ago I broke news that Ikey Doherty is making a new distro called Serpent Linux (it was later changed to Serpent OS) aiming to provide the Linux community with a truly modern distribution for people who want to just use Linux. The name of the distribution is inspired by the Serpent game created by Ikey Doherty.

The monthly Nitrux releases continue with Nitrux 3.6, which is still powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel series in a “Liquorix” flavor for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems, and uses a customizable KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop experience. Nitrux 3.6 ships with Linux kernel 6.9.12 by default.

It’s been almost five years since the last stable Super Grub2 Disk release, but development never stopped and the new stable release is here to introduce support for the Btrfs file system, support for booting into more operating systems, such as GNU/Hurd (Debian based) and ReactOS, and support for booting into Linux systems from the /boot partition.