posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2024



Quoting: What's Come Of Lubuntu As Of Its 24.04 Release? —

Some may say that these bugs and issues are related to LXQt and not to Lubuntu, but remember that we are reviewing the full distribution here along with everything it ships. It might also be true that some of these issues are fixed in LXQt 2.0, but sadly Lubuntu 24.04 did not ship with it but with version 1.4.

Taking all of this into account, our judgment on Lubuntu might have improved as you can see, as there’s some progress made since the last releases we reviewed.

However, in the presence of more polished, updated and well-integrated distributions like antiX, MX Linux, Linux Mint and Ubuntu MATE… Then we can not recommend Lubuntu for users with old computers and weak ones.

There are just many better alternatives out there, and you will be doing yourself a favor by looking into these ones instead of Lubuntu.

Lubuntu might improve in the future when it integrates LXQt 2.0 into its base, but until that time, it is recommended that users try another distribution on their computers.