posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2024



Quoting: What I did in KDE/Plasma Mobile land in July-ish —

After my gargantuan post around the overhauled navigation gestures (and a still-in-progress one about KWin corner touch gesture support I'll hopefully have ready soon:tm:) let's tackle a few more smaller things. I'll try to make these somewhat regular (dare I say maybe even monthly?), but let's see how that shakes out, probably more like every 2-3 months if at all.

As an exciting update, near the end of June (the 25th to be exact) I got accepted to the KDE dev team. This means I now have the ability to properly manage submitted issues on GitLab and, only slightly terrifyingly, I'm now allowed to push code changes to the main repositories and review MRs. Let's see when, if ever, this feeling of trepidation over having to make quadruple sure I don't accidentally do stupid stuff subsides. Should it even subside or is being very extra super duper careful a good thing. I'll keep you posted whenever I find an answer to that :D