Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate

It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.11 opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.10 was released, so it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.

Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New

Completely rewritten using OCI (Open Container Initiative) images and powered by Linux kernel 6.9, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” features a pure GNOME 46 desktop and includes a hybrid Debian base as the system has been transitioned from Ubuntu to a mix of Debian packages and Vib modules, which should offer users increased flexibility and control over updates and configuration.

You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How

Released earlier this week, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is the latest stable version of the popular Linux Mint distribution featuring the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment, up-to-date packages from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” repositories, and a newer kernel, namely Linux 6.8, for better hardware support.

Review: SysLinuxOS 12.4

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2024

SysLinuxOS 12.4 browsing the application menu

Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

The description of SysLinuxOS says that it is intended to be useful, right from the start. We shouldn't need to install anything, virtually every tool we need for system administration or networking is right there, at our fingertips, immediately. This is true and the distribution accomplishes this goal quite well. There are a lot of applications, monitors, development utilities, package sniffers, wireless access point tools, collaboration software, and more web browsers than anyone working outside of an IT department will ever need.

However, there are some issues with the distribution and I feel one of them is this giant collection of software. Or, to be more precise, I feel as though the developers have thrown every utility anyone has ever suggested onto the pile, whether it worked well or not. As I mentioned above, one of the network tools cannot function without root access and fails to launch at all when run as root. Including it doesn't accomplish anything. Likewise, featuring a utility which only works with a Cisco account seems a bit unnecessary. If we have a Cisco account and the network access to connect to it, chances are we can also install the utility on the fly. In a similar vein, I can see the appeal of having a system monitor on the desktop, but SysLinuxOS has three - one on the panel, Conky, and the desktop background itself. These tools mostly show the same information and are constantly updating, and it makes for a very busy and redundant experience.

SysLinuxOS is a good example of the idea that a little water is refreshing while too much water feels like drowning.

While I eventually found SysLinuxOS useful, mostly for my self-imposed quest of tracking down why it was generating a steady flow of network traffic, I ran into a few serious bugs early on. For some reason, Btrfs kicked itself into read-only mode, which made the distribution difficult to use and switching to ext4 removes most of the appeal of having tools like Timeshift included. The fact that I ran into not one, but two bugs during the first day of my trial which rendered the graphical environment unable to function was not a good sign. It suggests a lot of software and themes were shoved into this distribution without an appropriate amount of testing.

Again, SysLinuxOS feels like it is very full featured, brimming with options and applications. But this also feels like its biggest issue as a lot of software isn't working properly. The GDM, MATE, Apache, exim, and anacron software all failed to start at one point or another. It makes the distribution feel unpolished even though a lot of its software is incredibly useful.

Linux Mint 22 – subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system
Linux Mint is not known for continuously releasing many gadgets and a plethora of new internal and visual changes
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
GNU/Linux Now at 16.2% in India (Desktops and Laptops) [original]
This means that Windows is quickly losing its "monopoly-like" status
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel series.
Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.2, Linux 6.9.12, Linux 6.6.43, Linux 6.1.102, Linux 5.15.164, Linux 5.10.223, Linux 5.4.281, and Linux 4.19.319
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.2 kernel
Windows TCO: ClownStrike Circus Not Over Yet, North Korea Takes Advantage of Windows Holes
some ongoing chaos
 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There are so many terminal emulators available for Linux that the choice is, frankly, bamboozling
Review: SysLinuxOS 12.4
SysLinuxOS is a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution designed for system administrators
What I did in KDE/Plasma Mobile land in July-ish
As an exciting update, near the end of June (the 25th to be exact) I got accepted to the KDE dev team
What’s Come of Lubuntu as of its 24.04 Release?
Lubuntu 24.04 was released along with the other Ubuntu flavored back in April 2024
KDE Snaps, Kubuntu, Debian updates and “Oh no, not again..”
This week our family suffered another loss with my brother in-law
Android 15 Beta 4 update released, One UI 7.0 Beta could release soon
Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New
After more than a year in the works, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” has been released today for this Debian-based operating system built with simplicity in mind and offering a vanilla GNOME desktop experience.
Review of Pironman 5 mini PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Pironman 5 tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5
You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How
Today, the Linux Mint team opened the upgrade path from Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” to the latest Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” allowing existing users to upgrade their installations.
The uncertain possible futures of Unix graphical desktops
inux is the primary target of KDE and especially Gnome, so Wayland being the future on Linux has gotten developers for Gnome to start moving toward a Wayland-only vision
OPNsense 24.7 Released with Enhanced Security and Performance
OPNsense 24.7 'Thriving Tiger' open-source firewall and routing platform rolls out powered by FreeBSD 14.1
Zulip 9.0 Team Collaboration Chat Rolls Out New Features
Zulip Server 9.0, a free and open-source Microsoft Teams alternative, brings streamlined navigation, updated channels, and faster messaging
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
The software featured here is free and open source
Konsole 24.12.0 Introduces Automatic Session Output Saving Feature
For developers, system administrators, and command-line enthusiasts, Konsole has always been a reliable terminal emulator within the KDE ecosystem
New Plasma Icons: A Visual Design Update
Hey everyone! Finally a video update after 3 months of work
Triaging your own project’s Bugzilla tickets
I’ve been beating the bug triage drum for a number of years
What happened to the CentOS Forums
If you try to go to the CentOS Forums, you will instead be directed to the status page
Linux Mint 22: A Look at the Best New Features
Learn about the best new features of Linux Mint 22, "Wilma".
Editor of OSNews calls for the murder of a Conservative, Jewish Tech Journalist
Leftist Extremist OSNews says Lunduke is "Nazi" who must "die".
Tux Machines Sped Up a Bit [original]
To some people, 3 seconds feels like eternity
VirtualBox 7.1 Promises Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing on Linux
Oracle released today the beta version of the upcoming VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for public testing, a major update that promises exciting new features and improvements.
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22 is now available for download as the latest stable release of this popular Ubuntu-based operating system for the masses featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.
Darktable 4.8.1 Released with Various Bug-Fixes [Ubuntu PPA]
Darktable, the popular raw image processing software, released new 4.8.1 version few days ago
Your Android Phone's Web Browser Has Junk Files You Can Delete Now
Bring back distro-wide themes!
Someone on Reddit was asking about the Bluecurve theme on Red Bait Linux
Immich Hits Milestone with 40,000 Stars on GitHub
Immich, a self-hosted photos and videos backup solution, celebrates 40K stars with v1.110
ArchEX Linux live system
ArchEX 64bit is a Linux live system based on Arch Linux
This week in KDE: features and UI polish
After last week’s bug-squash-a-thon, this week there was more focus on features and user interface improvements
How AlmaLinux Came to Be Fixing Bugs Ahead of a Content Creation-Focused Open-Source Event
This is a story about a software project and a small Linux Foundation-sponsored conference for a niche audience that’s generally beneath the radar
Windows TCO: Healthcare Besieged, ClownStrike Postmortem, Windows Ransomware
the chaos persists
Alpine 3.20.2, 3.17.9, 3.18.8 and 3.19.3
4 new releases