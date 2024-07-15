GNU Linux-Libre 6.10 Kernel Is Here for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 15, 2024



Based on Linux kernel 6.10, the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers upstream, including Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240.

It also adjusts the cleaning up of the Intel i915, rtl8xxxu, qla2xxx, and QCAI sahara drivers, cleans up various new AArch64 devicetree files, removes the clean up of the Prism2.5/3 USB driver as it was removed upstream, and clean up blob references of new files in Adreno, Intel IPU3, and PRUEth drivers.

