Bots Serving Themselves to Our Gemini Capsule a Little Too Much

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2024,

updated Jul 15, 2024



Scooping up our whole capsule several times over

2 days ago our Gemini capsule got 31,077 requests, but most of these were bots. At 7PM today we've already got 32,905 requests (with 5 more hours to go). The same thing (but worse scale) happened at the sister site, so it doesn't seem like an isolated case.

It would be nice if our Gemini capsule really did serve tens of thousands of people, but Geminispace is not that large and it seems like over 80% of the Gemini traffic we get this week is from bots.

We hope that Gemini Protocol, if it goes mainstream eventually, won't inherit the same "real world" issues the Web already has. █