9 Best Free and Open Source Tools to Search the Filesystem

One of the key benefits of this type of software is that it allows the user to locate data stored on their hard disk almost instantaneously. They are designed to be fast. They are not integrated with a different application, such as a file manager.

We have included command-line tools. And if you prefer using the command-line, don’t forget the venerable find and locate utilities that are found in all popular distributions. While find is a very useful utility, it can be slow searching. Locate searches for files very quickly using a database file.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all published under an open source license.