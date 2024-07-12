Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2024



Dubbed the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th and it’s an interim release that received only nine months of support with software and security updates. Ubuntu 23.10 was powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series and featured the GNOME 45 desktop environment.

As of July 11th, 2024, Canonical will no longer release software and security updates to Ubuntu 23.10 systems, which means that, in time, your installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.

