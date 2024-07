posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Th Recore A8 comes with Debian Linux pre-installed, providing users the choice to run Klipper, OctoPrint, MainSail, or Fluidd. More technical details can be found on the Recore A8 Wiki pages.

A recent update from the Armbian forum confirms ongoing support for the Recore series, specifically models A5 through A8.