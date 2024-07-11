LibreOffice 24.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 78 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 11, 2024



Coming about five weeks after the LibreOffice 24.2.4 update, LibreOffice 24.2.5 is here to introduce more fixes for those annoying issues, bugs, crashes, regression, and other problems reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series.

These fixes promise to further improve the overall stability and robustness of the office suite, as well as interoperability with legacy and proprietary document formats. In numbers, the LibreOffice 24.2.5 point release addresses a total of 78 bugs.

