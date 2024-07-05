New Raspberry Pi OS Release Brings Many UI Improvements and New Settings

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 05, 2024



The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2024-07-04, updates the panel and the PCManFM file manager with support for customizing more than two desktops. The panel also received support for customizing the labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, which is now installed by default as an alternative to Wayfire.

labwc can now be enabled from the raspi-config utility and has theme settings in the Pixflat theme and configuration support in raspberrypi-ui-mods. Talking about raspi-config, the Raspberry Pi configuration utility received support for setting keyboard options and the PCIe speed.

