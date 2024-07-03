posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2024



Quoting: Fedora 42 Proposes to Include Opt-In User Metrics Collection —

Fedora, one of the most popular Linux distributions, is again the subject of a heated discussion. This time, it’s over a proposal titled “Opt-In Metrics for Fedora Workstation,” slated for potential inclusion in the upcoming Fedora 42 release.

The proposal’s essence is straightforward but significant: to collect anonymous, generic data about how Fedora Workstation is used in the real world. According to the proposal’s architects, the initiative aims to “accelerate the development of Fedora Workstation” by tailoring improvements to actual user needs and habits. For data collection, Fedora plans to bet on using Azafea.