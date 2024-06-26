SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 to receive support right up to end of Unix epoch

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1.1 Desktop Environment Released with Various Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.1.1 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1 to fix several bugs, including the bug where desktop files dragged to another screen in a multi-monitor setup disappeared until the Plasma session was restarted. This issue could also cause Plasma to crash when dragging files from the desktop to some folders in the Dolphin file manager, so this is now fixed as well.

TUXEDO Computers Unveils the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 Linux Ultrabook

Featuring an all-aluminum chassis in an ultra slim design, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 ultrabook is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores and 22 threads) or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores and 16 threads) processors with Intel Arc (8 Xe cores) or AMD Radeon 780M (12 GPU cores) graphics respectively.

OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More

Highlights of OpenShot 3.2 include support for Blender 4.1 and improved Blender animations, support for the latest FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, experimental support for Java bindings, a new Remove Gap feature to remove unwanted gaps between video clips, adds Effect Sequencing before or after keyframes are applied, and new Retro and Cosmic Dusk themes.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE Ports

The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.

news

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 to receive support right up to end of Unix epoch

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024

Quoting: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP6 and openSUSE Leap 15.6 released —

As SUSE ascends its self-imposed ALP, this version may be the last of the fixed release cycle for openSUSE Leap.

Last week at SUSECon, the annual conference for Europe's longest-established Linux vendor, the company announced the latest update to its current long-term supported enterprise server distro, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP6. SLE 15 came out way back in 2018. With this release, its supported lifespan lasts to 2037, as the (somewhat typo-riddled) announcement puts it...

Read on

