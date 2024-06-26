SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 to receive support right up to end of Unix epoch

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024



Quoting: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP6 and openSUSE Leap 15.6 released —

As SUSE ascends its self-imposed ALP, this version may be the last of the fixed release cycle for openSUSE Leap.

Last week at SUSECon, the annual conference for Europe's longest-established Linux vendor, the company announced the latest update to its current long-term supported enterprise server distro, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP6. SLE 15 came out way back in 2018. With this release, its supported lifespan lasts to 2037, as the (somewhat typo-riddled) announcement puts it...