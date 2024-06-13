Programming Leftovers
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Wherein wrapping text remains the hardest problem in computer science.
I thought I'd share one of the most maniacal piles of JavaScript that I have ever written. It is monstrously awful, and does something useful and beautiful. It is a love-hate relationship without the love.
Rachel ☛ Can you run in a tight loop and still be well-behaved?
Timing things to happen at specific intervals is yet another way that we collectively find out that dealing with time is a hard problem. I've been noticing this while working on feed reader stuff, and I realized that it can apply to other problems.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Why curl closes PRs on GitHub
Contributors to the curl project on GitHub tend to notice the above sequence quite quickly: pull requests submitted do not generally appear as “merged” with its accompanying purple blob, instead they are said to be “closed”. This has been happening since 2015 and is probably not going to change anytime soon.
Let me explain why this happens.
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Database Session Management In Go
This seems so simple and obvious, but let’s still ask the question: how do you do this in Go? Use an unexported global variable? Create something new for each request? Leverage the current context.Context?
Sandor Dargo ☛ Limit the number of library dependencies
First, let’s discuss what a dependency is.
When we talk about dependencies, we can talk about different approaches. When hearing the word “dependency”, many people first think about dependency injection and therefore they think about dependencies of their interfaces. A dependency is an object that the dependee depends on and to break this dependency, the dependee can expect the dependency to be passed through the interface.
Rlang ☛ Extracting Numbers from Strings in R
Hello! Today, we’ll jump into something I think is a pretty neat task in data processing: extracting numbers from strings. We’ll explore three different methods using base R, the stringr package, and the stringi package. Each method has its own strengths, so let’s get started!