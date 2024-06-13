posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2024



Quoting: Meles RISC-V credit card-sized SBC is powered by T-Head TH1520 quad-core SoC - CNX Software —

The board runs the Debian-based Meles RevyOS with LXDE desktop environment and is said to support audio, video, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth, AI, and other features well on the Meles RISC-V SBC. The company provides a binary file, but you can also build the image from source by following the instructions on GitHub. Note that RISC-V SBCs are still mostly developer kits as we’ve seen with the Lichee Pi 4A console running Debian last January, and Canonical only provides a Ubuntu 24.04 server for the Mars SBC.

It’s the second RISC-V SBC in credit card form factor from Shenzhen Milk-V Technology as the Mars SBC offers similar features but is based on the StarFive JH7110 quad-core SoC instead and is much cheaper. The Meles SBC provides many of the same features as the Sipeed LicheePi 4A, but in a smaller factor since the latter relies on a carrier board + SoM design.