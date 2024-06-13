KDE Gear 24.05.1 Improves Elisa, Spectacle, KCalc, and Other KDE Apps

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 13, 2024



Coming only three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05, the KDE Gear 24.05.1 update looks like a small one that only improves the Elisa music player to no longer crash when enqueuing the contents of file system folders that don’t contain any music files in them.

Elisa also received a fix for an unusual issue that could cause the music player to fail to launch when using certain DBus setups on some GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a fix for an issue where the application wouldn’t launch on Windows systems due to a missing Windows integration library that was removed.

