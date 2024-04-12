Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Over the last 40 years, the open-source software (OSS) movement has been a moving target for detractors and supporters. Its free-to-distribute code philosophy competed against proprietary software to feed the user frenzy surrounding the popularity of business and personal computing.
According to various accounts — each with different timelines stretching from the 1960s through the 1970s — the hacker culture and academia gave rise to large-scale commercial computers loaded with free software. In 1983, programmer Richard Stallman launched the GNU Project to write a Unix-like computer operating system running on free software. He later established the Free Software Foundation in 1985 to support the movement.
Today, open-source software is used worldwide. Ironically, it is often embedded within commercial code in business and industrial programs and is the backbone of the internet’s server and networking functionality.