Best Free and Open Source Scala Static Site Generators And Useful Free Linux Network Tunnels
-
6 Best Free and Open Source Scala Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
-
7 Useful Free Linux Network Tunnels
Tunneling is a way to cross terrain or boundaries that cannot normally be crossed.
Similarly, in networking, tunnels are a method for discretely transmitting data across a network using protocols that are not supported by that network. Tunneling works by encapsulating packets: wrapping packets inside of other packets. Tunneling involves six key processes: encryption, encapsulation, header addition, transmission, decapsulation, and decryption.
All of the programs in this roundup are free and open source software.