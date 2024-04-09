Ubuntu 24.04 LTS aims to improve the energy efficiency of the Linux distribution on laptops

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



The Power Profiles Daemon is an interface that provides users with different battery profiles via the desktop environment's quick settings. An update to the power-profiles-daemon package used in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings some improvements to the "Balanced" power option.

"Since this release power-profiles-daemon is battery-state aware and some drivers use a more power efficient state when using the balanced profile on battery. In particular both the AMD and Intel P-State drivers will use the balance_power EPP profile, while for Intel one we also set the energy performance bias to 8 (instead of 6)," the developers write about the update on GitHub.

