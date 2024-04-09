Games: Steam, CleanDoom, and Windowkill
-
Old School Rally plans full support for Steam Deck - got me feeling nostalgic
I have truly fond memories of spending entire days playing rally games on the original PlayStation, and some later games on PC and Old School Rally really looks the part.
-
Dwarf Fortress hits 800,000 sales and no sign of it stopping
Dwarf Fortress on Steam and itch.io has been a mega success for Bay 12 Games, a deserved success, given their previous free release supported and updated for a long time. Now the developers have confirmed it's closing in on a million sales.
-
CleanDoom - a modern, polished mod launcher for GZDoom
Want a really simple but useful launcher to run GZDoom games? If you find other launchers not to your liking, or too complicated, maybe CleanDoom will be what you need. The developer said it focuses on simplicity and usability, just getting you into the games as quickly and easily as possible.
-
The ridiculously fun Windowkill gets modding support with a source code release
Windowkill is a fantastic twin-stick shooter, where the game window is constantly shrinking on you and enemies spawn across multiple windows. It's truly clever and now it has full customization available via the newly introduced modding support.