Review: Dr.Parted Live 24.03

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024



There are a few rough patches in this young distribution. The inconsistent environment (the Conky panel comes to mind) when moving between my laptop and VirtualBox was one example. The inability to right-click was a bit of a hurdle, and not being able to launch Firefox from the default account was inconvenient. However, these little bumps the road were not really significant.

On the whole, I think Dr.Parted Live provides a lot of useful tools for dealing with disks, filesystems, and files. Also, and just as importantly, while there are several useful tools included in the distribution, there isn't a lot of overlap or additional tools we might not find useful. Some live system admin distributions get cluttered, trying to fill every possible use case and they end up being harder to navigate due to all the extra items filling the application menu. Dr.Parted Live is more focused. It provides enough functionality to be useful, more than some single-purpose distributions (such as Clonezilla Live or GParted Live), while still remaining tuned into just doing one specific set of tasks well and I appreciate this.

