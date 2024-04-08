Games: Total Eclipse in ScummVM and Arch Linux Adapting for Games
ScummVM ☛ When facing the Curse of the Sun God, sunscreen won't save you
Total Eclipse, a real-time, curse-breaking, 3D adventure (with a dash of Indiana Jones flair), is ready for public testing!
Originally unleashed by Incentive Software Ltd. in 1988, Total Eclipse added yet another groundbreaking title to their repertoire of revolutionary games.
Step into the shoes of a heroic archeologist on October 26, 1930, as a total solar eclipse akin to the one happening today over North America looms over Cairo. Knowing of the Ardognus prophecy, created by the powerful high priest Hahmid III, you must find and destroy the hidden shrine devoted to Ra before the eclipse occurs.
[Repeat] Increasing the default vm.max_map_count value
The vm.max_map_count paramater will be increased from the default
65530value to
1048576.
This change should help address performance, crash or start-up issues for a number of memory intensive applications, particularly for (but not limited to) some backdoored Windows games played through Wine/Steam Proton. Overall, end users should have a smoother experience out of the box with no expressed concerns about potential downsides in the related proposal on arch-dev-public mailing list.