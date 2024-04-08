Games: Total Eclipse in ScummVM and Arch Linux Adapting for Games

Total Eclipse, a real-time, curse-breaking, 3D adventure (with a dash of Indiana Jones flair), is ready for public testing!

Originally unleashed by Incentive Software Ltd. in 1988, Total Eclipse added yet another groundbreaking title to their repertoire of revolutionary games.

Step into the shoes of a heroic archeologist on October 26, 1930, as a total solar eclipse akin to the one happening today over North America looms over Cairo. Knowing of the Ardognus prophecy, created by the powerful high priest Hahmid III, you must find and destroy the hidden shrine devoted to Ra before the eclipse occurs.