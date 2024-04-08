EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 08, 2024



The EndeavourOS ARM branch was launched about two years ago with the EndeavourOS Artemis release, allowing users to install the Arch Linux-based distro on various ARM-powered single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or ODROID N2/XU4./p>

Unfortunately, it looks like the upstream Arch Linux ARM project is quite behind compared to the Arch Linux project, and recently the gap between the ARM and 64-bit (x86_64) architectures become bigger. This, combined with the frustration of the lead maintainer as he didn’t receive more help from the outside, led to the EndeavourOS ARM branch being abandoned.

