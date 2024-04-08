EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis

Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

unPhone: An Educational Platform Featuring LoRa, WiFi, BT, Touchscreen, and LiPo Battery

Pimoroni recently featured the unPhone which is an open hardware and open software IoT development platform based on the ESP32 MCU and targeted at makers and developers. Accompanying the device is a free online book, providing theoretical and practical insights into the unPhone’s features.

Noni Radio Module with Qualcomm’s Chipsets for WiFi-7 Connectivity

The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.

Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Developer Explains Why Explicit Sync Will Finally Solve the NVIDIA/Wayland Issues

You may have heard about explicit sync (short for explicit synchronization) being merged into the Wayland protocols recently. But what is it? Well, it’s a new protocol based on DRM synchronization objects where apps explicitly tell the userspace graphics driver, kernel, or compositor when rendering is complete.

Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes

Coming more than a year after Kodi 20 “Nexus”, the Kodi 21.0 “Omega” release is here to introduce FFmpeg 6.0 support, NFSv4 support, support for reading and writing M3U8 playlists, AVIF image support, AudioEngine improvements on Linux, and support for passthrough formats like DTS-HD and TrueHD on Linux.

EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 08, 2024

EndeavourOS ARM

The EndeavourOS ARM branch was launched about two years ago with the EndeavourOS Artemis release, allowing users to install the Arch Linux-based distro on various ARM-powered single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or ODROID N2/XU4./p>

Unfortunately, it looks like the upstream Arch Linux ARM project is quite behind compared to the Arch Linux project, and recently the gap between the ARM and 64-bit (x86_64) architectures become bigger. This, combined with the frustration of the lead maintainer as he didn’t receive more help from the outside, led to the EndeavourOS ARM branch being abandoned.

Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
God Bless GNU/Linux? Windows Vista 11 Falls to Relative Share Lower Than It Was a Year Ago in the United States of America. [original]
Microsoft's efforts at Windows "user retention" (e.g. "WSL") won't work
Monday Coffee Notes [original]
As we made publicly known quite some time back, a campaign of harassment was targeted at my wife (and at this site)
Springtime in Tux Machines [original]
As GNU/Linux growth continues (it's becoming more widespread in more countries) we expect to remain relevant
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Mageia Server Problems and QV Installer in EasyOS
Games: Total Eclipse in ScummVM and Arch Linux Adapting for Games
Rise of HarmonyOS in China, GNU/Linux Popularity, and Best PCs for GNU/Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework and Raspberry Pi 5
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, DPL Race, and Debian Policy 4.7.0.0
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
This Is the Secret to a Hassle-Free Linux Desktop
Well, we're not declaring it the Year of the Linux Desktop quite yet.
Linux 6.9-rc3
Fragments 3.0
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available...
Android Leftovers
3 New Android Phones You Can Actually Repair Yourself
ADLINK OSM-IMX93 is an OSM Size-L module based on NXP i.MX 93 SoC
ADLINK provides a Yocto Linux BSP for the OSM Size-L module with extended support (BSP) available through Foundries.io
today's howtos
PiVPN Releases Final Version and Announces Project Shutdown
PiVPN's journey concludes with v4.6.0. The last update brings bug fixes, refactors, and the addition of Pi-hole in unattended installs
Zrythm – automated and intuitive digital audio workstation
This free and open source software is currently in a beta stage of development
Compilations of the Best Free and Open Source Static Site Generators, Linux Compression Tools, and Graphical Music Players
All of the programs featured in these articles are free and open source
Review: Dr.Parted Live 24.03
Before the tidal wave of new mainstream releases descends upon us this April
Season of KDE: Adding MCAP support to Labplot
This article describes the work done for adding MCAP support to LabPlot as part of the Season of KDE 2024
30,000 German Government PCs to Switch to LibreOffice
Schleswig-Holstein Government agencies to adopt Linux and LibreOffice to move away from vendor lock-in.
Today in Techrights
Tridge returns to rsync (but outsourcing to proprietary GitHub and Discord), a Look at Bottles, and more
today's howtos
pg_dumpbinary v2.16, pg_partman 5.1.0 and 4.8.0 released
Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects
4 stories, mostly Raspberry Pi stuff
today's howtos
Documentation in GNOME Builder and Cambalache 0.90.0 Released
Web Browsers and Privacy
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Digi ConnectCore MP25 SoM targets Edge AI and computer vision applications with STM32MP25 MPU
The module is supported by Digi Embedded Yocto, an open-source Yocto Project-based embedded Linux distribution
Open Hardware, Retro, and Linux Devices
axleOS with IRC client
Windows TCO Tales (the Cost of Choosing Microsoft)
today's howtos
Andreas Tille and Sruthi Chandran Running for Leadership of The Debian Project
Android Leftovers
7 Android-only apps the iPhone definitely should have
Testing Cytron MAKERDISK M.2 NVMe SSDs on Raspberry Pi 5 with GEEKWORM X1001 and Waveshare M.2 PCIe HAT+
Cytron has sent us a few of their MAKERDISK NVMe SSDs preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS
How to Access Server in VirtualBox from Host Machine
A simple tutorial to demonstrate how you can access any web server in VirtualBox from any host machine on the network.
An Estimate on the Total Number of Xfce Users
I wanted to share this estimate with you, since for me, it was a surprise to see that such a huge number of people actually seem to use Xfce
Durdraw – ASCII, Unicode and ANSI art editor
Explicit Sync: Wayland’s Final Steps Towards Ultimate Desktop Experience
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
arbtt – automatic rule-base time tracker
Peppermint Mini ISOs Get a Major Update
Peppermint Mini's latest ISO updates enhance setup with direct firmware integration and a unified installer theme
FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC
FFmpeg 7.0 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC, and many other changes.
fooyin’s new features in v0.4.0 make it the most promising music player
Linux music players with a directory browser are few and far between
3 Best Free and Open Source Pandora Radio Clients
Fortunately, there are some excellent Linux clients that allow you to enjoy the Pandora service without needing a web browser or subscription
February/March in KDE Itinerary
It has been two exciting months since the last update on KDE Itinerary again
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show and Latest in Invidious Instances
GNU/Linux Approaching 6% Market Share in Europe This Year, According to statCounter [original]
ChromeOS is technically a GNU/Linux OS even if it does not respect the users' privacy, choices etc.
Today in Techrights
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra"
A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra", is now available for download
ROSA announces a new version of the free OS for home use ROSA Fresh 12.5
a new version of the free OS ROSA Fresh 12.5
BSD Router Project 1.993 available
BSDRP 1.993 is available, based on a FreeBSD 15-head
Calculate Linux is going release-free with its editions
Calculate Linux is going release-free with its editions!
Dr.Parted Live 24.04
This release is based on the Debian testing repository (2024/April/01)
Neptune 8.1 is here
We are proud to announce the release of Neptune 8.1 ("Juna") the first service release of the Neptune 8 series
Poison Code.
Perl Programming Leftovers
latest from the Perl site
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone
Security Leftovers
Events: Embedded Open Source Summit, Godot at Game Developers Conference (GDC), R Finance Conference
today's howtos
Wine 9.6
elementaryOS: The System Settings Redesign Has Landed
This month the biggest story is System Settings, but we also have some great progress on the new Dock and Waylan
This Week in GNOME: #142 Portalled Nautilus
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 29 to April 05
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V-ish PCs
Linux Foundation, Canonical, and Mozilla
today's howtos
Fedora Community Blog on Git Forge Evaluation, Ops Architect Weekly, and Infra and RelEng Update
Windows TCO Stories
Games: System Shock, Forty-Niner, and More
Android Leftovers
How to download Android apps without Google Play Store
Just How Much Faster Are the GNOME 46 Terminals?
VTE (Virtual TErminal library) is the library underpinning various GNOME terminal emulators
Ænix on Creating Your Own Clown with Kubernetes
Canonical joins ELISA
Canonical is proud to announce it is joining the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) project
Seq66 – MIDI sequencer and live-looper
Top 6 Linux Desktop Environments of 2024
As Linux users, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to software
PhotoCollage – make your own photo collage posters
The program sports an attractive GTK GUI. It’s published under an open source license
This week in KDE: real modifier-only shortcuts and cropping in Spectacle
Well, no more: in Plasma 6.1, KDE’s shortcut choosers will accept lone modifier keys natively
In a First, AlmaLinux Patches a Security Hole That Remains Unpatched in Upstream RHEL
AlmaLinux can now develop and apply security patches and bug fixes ahead of RHEL
Red Hat hires McKinsey to streamline techies' jobs [layoffs?]
Canonical Announces Netplan 1.0 with Simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 Support
After more than seven years of development, Canonical’s Netplan utility for easily configuring networking on a Linux system has finally matured with version 1.0, a major release introducing exciting new features.
today's howtos
GNU/Linux in Greece Climbs to 12%, Based on statCounter [original]
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software for the Web
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS)
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Modding
Linux Graphics: SGC and KWin
IBM: CentOS, Red Hat, and More
Security Leftovers
