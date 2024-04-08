Compilations of the Best Free and Open Source Static Site Generators, Linux Compression Tools, and Graphical Music Players
5 Best Free and Open Source C# Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
18 Best Free and Open Source Linux Compression Tools
To provide an insight into the quality of software available for Linux, we have compiled a list of 18 best free compression tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wishes to maximize their computer and network resources.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all open source goodness.
27 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Music Players
A huge raft of free and open source music software are available on the Linux platform which is both mature and sophisticated. Linux has many music tools which offer enhanced functionality and integration with internet music services. With most desktop environments having several audio players, together with cross-platform applications, integrated media players, there is a plethora of music players to choose from.
Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. Nevertheless, we are confident that the applications featured in this article represent the most appealing music players.
All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.