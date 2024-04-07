today's leftovers

On April 2, Arizona-based On Q Financial notified the Maine Attorney General’s Office of a breach the mortgage lender experienced. Within days, law firms announced investigations into the breach and sought potential class action members.

Was there anything particularly unique that would trigger a legal feeding frenzy? No. But On Q Financial holds financial data on a lot of consumers seeking mortgages or home loans. And now 211,650 of those clients were being notified of a hacking incident.

According to On Q’s notification letter, ConnectWise notified them on February 20 of a vulnerability affecting its ScreenConnect software. On Q promptly patched and started investigating. On March 14, they discovered that an unknown individual had gained access to and exfiltrated clients’ personal data.