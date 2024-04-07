Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show and Latest in Invidious Instances

Coming more than a year after Kodi 20 “Nexus”, the Kodi 21.0 “Omega” release is here to introduce FFmpeg 6.0 support, NFSv4 support, support for reading and writing M3U8 playlists, AVIF image support, AudioEngine improvements on Linux, and support for passthrough formats like DTS-HD and TrueHD on Linux.

Highlights of Netplan 1.0 include support for using WPA2 and WPA3 security protocols simultaneously, support for using PSK and EAP passwords simultaneously, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high-performance SR-IOV networking, as well as new hairpin and port-mac-learning settings for VXLAN tunnels with FRRouting.

Highlights of FFmpeg 7.0 include Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images, support for PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced FLV format, D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding, and important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC.