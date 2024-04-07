Digi International recently showcased the Digi ConnectCore MP25 at Embedded World 2024, a module designed for computer vision applications in medical, transportation and Industry 4.0 applications. Equipped with an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it also supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.

Coming more than a year after Kodi 20 “Nexus”, the Kodi 21.0 “Omega” release is here to introduce FFmpeg 6.0 support, NFSv4 support, support for reading and writing M3U8 playlists, AVIF image support, AudioEngine improvements on Linux, and support for passthrough formats like DTS-HD and TrueHD on Linux.

Highlights of Netplan 1.0 include support for using WPA2 and WPA3 security protocols simultaneously, support for using PSK and EAP passwords simultaneously, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high-performance SR-IOV networking, as well as new hairpin and port-mac-learning settings for VXLAN tunnels with FRRouting.

Highlights of FFmpeg 7.0 include Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images, support for PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced FLV format, D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding, and important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC.