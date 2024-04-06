today's howtos
-
Dedoimedo ☛ How to use DOSBox on HD/UHD displays
Here's something somewhat arcane. A tutorial showing how to scale DOS-era programs and games in DOSBox on modern HD/UHD screens, including aspect ratio considerations, pixelization, window size, and some other tricks. Take a look.
-
Michael Lynch ☛ Building My First Homelab Server Rack
Seven years ago, I built my first home server. It made my software development work faster and more enjoyable, so I’ve gotten more into the home server scene. I built a custom storage server, another development server, and a dedicated firewall.
At some point, my wife gently observed that my office was filling with unsightly wires. “What?” I asked.
-
Linux IT ☛ Emanuele Rocca: PGP keys on Yubikey, with a side of Mutt
Here are my notes about copying PGP keys to external hardware devices such as Yubikeys. Let me begin by saying that the gpg tools are pretty bad at this.
MAKE A COUPLE OF BACKUPS OF
~/.gnupg/TO DIFFERENT ENCRYPTED USB STICKS BEFORE YOU START. GPG WILL MESS UP YOUR KEYS. SERIOUSLY.
-
Linux.org ☛ Compiling Your Own GNU/Linux Kernel (Debian)Many people may be fine using the standard default kernel that comes with your distro. There are some out there who may want to make their own kernel.
For a special system in your life, you know what hardware is on the system. You know everything about the system (at least you hope). You can optimize the kernel to use less space on the drive, but especially in memory.
-
Revive an Expired Puppet CA with Certregen
Renewing an expired Puppet CA certificate using Certregen module. The Problem I’ve been involved in a project of migrating ageing infrastructure (e.g. CentOS 7) and legacy applications (e.g. MySQL 5.7) to modern software. One of the first problems was an old installation of Puppet Server v5 where its CA certificate has already expired.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Text Manipulation in Linux: Awk Vs. Sed
The GNU/Linux operating system is a powerhouse for developers, system administrators, and enthusiasts alike, offering unparalleled flexibility and control. Central to its prowess is the command line, a potent interface through which users can perform intricate operations with just a few keystrokes. Among the myriad of command-line tools available, awk and sed stand out for their text processing capabilities. These tools, though distinct in their functionalities, can be incredibly powerful when used independently or in conjunction. This article delves deep into both, unraveling their complexities, comparing their functionalities, and guiding users on when and how to use them effectively.
-
IT Pro Today ☛ Comparing Container Orchestration Tools: Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, Apache Mesos
When selecting a container orchestration tool, considerations such as project size, resource constraints, and team expertise should guide the decision.
-
peppe8o ☛ Beginner’s Guide to Use Python Virtual Environment with Raspberry PI (venv)
This tutorial will show you how to use Python Virtual Environment with Raspberry PI computer boards [...]