Seq66 – MIDI sequencer and live-looper

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2024



Seq66 is a MIDI sequencer and live-looper with a hardware-sampler-like grid-pattern interface. It’s built around the concepts of loops.

Seq66 is a reboot of Seq24, a live-looping sequencer with an interface similar to a hardware sequencer, refactored for newer versions of C++ for faster and simpler code. It drops the Gtkmm user-interface for Qt 5, and has better handling of sets, mute-groups, sessions, playlists, and automation control.

It supports the Non/New Session Manager, has a metronome function, multiple input port recording, a modiable color and brush palette, and Qt style-sheets.

This is free and open source software.

