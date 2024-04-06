Canonical joins ELISA

Canonical is proud to announce it is joining the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) project. By joining ELISA, Canonical will work side-by-side with other industry leaders to make Linux a trusted and dependable option for safety-critical environments.

ELISA seeks the establishment of comprehensive guidelines and robust processes for members to work towards approaches for deploying Linux in safety-critical systems. ELISA continuously scrutinises the evolving landscape of technology in order to define foundational approaches and best-practice standards for implementing Linux securely, especially in situations where a system failure could lead to serious damage to property or the environment, or result in the loss of human lives. In short, ELISA helps Linux systems meet the certification standards for spaces where failure is not an option.

