Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2024,

updated Apr 05, 2024



Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

Toradex provides a free Embedded Linux OS with options between Yocto Project-based Reference Images and the user-friendly Torizon OS, facilitating easy configuration and development. Additionally, the production-quality, Yocto Project-compatible Embedded Linux BSP ensures quality and ease of development.

