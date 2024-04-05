Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU
Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.
Toradex provides a free Embedded Linux OS with options between Yocto Project-based Reference Images and the user-friendly Torizon OS, facilitating easy configuration and development. Additionally, the production-quality, Yocto Project-compatible Embedded Linux BSP ensures quality and ease of development.
Toradex will provide two reference images for the Aquila AM69 SoM: one based on the Yocto Project and the other based on the company’s Torizon OS that’s also built with the Yocto Project but is a ready-to-use Embedded Linux distribution that is configurable for a custom carrier board using the TorizonCore Builder Tool. FreeRTOS support is also coming soon, I’d assume running on the Cortex-R5F, and BlackBerry QNX and/or Android can be offered upon request.
Typical applications for the Aquila AM36 include high-performance edge computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), computer/machine vision, automated and autonomous vehicles and robots (AMR), high-resolution HMIs, real-time processing and control, and more.