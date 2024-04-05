FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 05, 2024



Highlights of FFmpeg 7.0 include Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images, support for PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced FLV format, D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding, and important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC./p>

Also new is support for Ambient Viewing Environment metadata in MP4/ISOBMFF, EVC decoding using the libxevd external library, EVC encoding using the libxeve external library, as well as support for parallel demuxing, decoding, filtering, encoding, and muxing in the ffmpeg command-line interface (CLI).

