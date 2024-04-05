FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC
Highlights of FFmpeg 7.0 include Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images, support for PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced FLV format, D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding, and important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC./p>
Also new is support for Ambient Viewing Environment metadata in MP4/ISOBMFF, EVC decoding using the libxevd external library, EVC encoding using the libxeve external library, as well as support for parallel demuxing, decoding, filtering, encoding, and muxing in the ffmpeg command-line interface (CLI).