(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2024



The board comes equipped with a 40-pin header offering support for various interfaces, including up to 5 UARTs, 1 SPI bus, up to 2 I2C buses, 1 PCM/I2S, up to 6 PWMs, and up to 28 GPIOs. It also includes 2 x 5V DC power inputs and 2 x 3.3V power pins.

Radxa mentions that the ZERO 3E will support operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Android to suit different applications. However, as of the publication date, the official documentation page is not available yet.

Read on