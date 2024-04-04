Microsoft issued what it called a final blog post about the breach on 6 September 2023, but corrected the report quietly on 12 March this year without drawing notice to the fact it had admitted it had no clue about how the actor had gained control of a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Services Account authentication key that had been created in 2016.

The company had claimed Storm-0558 had been in its systems since May 2023 with the "probable" cause being the cracking of a staff engineer's corporate account.