What All the Media Hysteria About Xz Serves to Distract From (Still) is a Successful Breach by China, Enabled by Microsoft
Also see: Microsoft Enabled China to Crack US Government Systems. Now It Bribes the Media for "Sponsored" Narratives and Distraction (With "Linux").
Federal News Network ☛ CSRB castigates Microsoft, urges federal cloud security updates [Ed: Microsoft is trying to distract from it [1, 2]]
The latest CSRB report heavily criticizes the clown security practices of one of the federal government's biggest technology suppliers.
[Repeat] Security Week ☛ Scathing Federal Report Rips Abusive Monopolist Microsoft for Shoddy Security, Insincerity in Response to Chinese Hack
Cyber Safety Review Board, said “a cascade of errors” by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft let state-backed Chinese cyber operators break into email accounts of senior U.S. officials.
Scoop News Group ☛ Cyber review board blames cascading Abusive Monopolist Microsoft failures for Chinese hack
The Cyber Safety Review Board concluded in a report that Microsoft’s corporate culture has inappropriately deprioritized security.
IT Wire ☛ 2023 Microsoft trap Azure breach: US rips Abusive Monopolist Microsoft over 'cascade of security failures'
Microsoft issued what it called a final blog post about the breach on 6 September 2023, but corrected the report quietly on 12 March this year without drawing notice to the fact it had admitted it had no clue about how the actor had gained control of a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Services Account authentication key that had been created in 2016.
The company had claimed Storm-0558 had been in its systems since May 2023 with the "probable" cause being the cracking of a staff engineer's corporate account.