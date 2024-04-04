LXC Project Announces 6.0 LTS Release with Support Until 2029

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2024



The LXC team unveiled the LXC 6.0 LTS release, culminating in two years of dedicated work since the last major update, LXC 5.0. It represents the project’s sixth Long-Term Support (LTS) iteration, promising support until June 2029.

For those unfamiliar with the details, LXC is a lightweight containerization technology that allows you to run containers on a single Linux host machine. It utilizes the kernel’s cgroups feature to isolate resource usage (CPU, memory, network, etc.) and namespaces to isolate other aspects like file systems, network stacks, and process trees.

It’s a lot like the Docker containers you might already know about, but it also offers some of the same features that you get with virtual machines.

