xz Flaw Impacts Very Few People (Mostly Hobbyists With Test Distros). Avoid FUD, Look Instead at Microsoft's Poettering, Microsoft's GitHub, and Microsoft's Andres Freund.
THE headlines don't tell the full story, they just shape/set the tone.
We've accumulated many scary stories in this page. What wasn't known at the time was the role played by Microsoft. See:
- It's Not as Bad as Microsoft Wants You to Believe
- What the Media Overlooks in xz: Microsoft Staff 'Discovered' the Issue in a Microsoft Platform Just Before Easter and in Time to Distract From Exchange Blunder
- [Meme] You Need to Scroll Down a Lot to See Who Pays Me...
The timing was hard to ignore. █