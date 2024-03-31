Mini Pini: A Wi-Fi 6 Radio Module with Dual-Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Connectivity and OpenWrt Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2024



The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.

According to the 8Devices Wiki page, this product supports both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and OpenWrt 23.05 ( OS kernel needs to be >= 5.19 or use wireless backports >= 6.1.).

Read on