Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and Linux in the Ham Shack
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 558
**bind** , **bluez** , **bluez-firmware** from **n** series of Slackware
shasum -a256=55b0741415bd9790fa19ed067908f82641e53e3f273b9346a46788c2e6718505
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 257: GNOME 46, GNU/Linux 6.8, KDE Security Warning, Fedora 40 Beta & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL, we’ve got a brand new kernel to talk about with GNU/Linux 6.8. GNOME 46 has been released bringing a ton of desktop related goodies. Fedora and openSUSE have released some betas for us all to try out and test.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack/LHS Episode #538: Blinded by the Light
Hello and welcome to the 538th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss higher security for CORES users, amateur radio during the upcoming …