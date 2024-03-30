Software: GNU/Linux Screen Recorders, Plattenalbum, ucollage, and More
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 15 Best GNU/Linux Screen Recorders: Experts’ Recommendations
Screencasting is an important task for many people for many reasons, including making a video tutorial, creating a presentation, compiling a how-to tutorial, doing a software review, or having the fun of streaming while playing PC games.
Linux Links ☛ Plattenalbum – client for the Music Player Daemon
Plattenalbum (formerly known as mpdevil) is a GTK front-end for MPD. It’s written in Python and published under an open source license.
Linux Links ☛ ucollage – extensible command line image viewer
ucollage is an extensible command line image viewer inspired by vim, a famous text editor.
Linux Links ☛ logo-ls – modern ls command
logo-ls is billed as a modern ls command with vscode like File Icon and Git Integrations. It's free and open source software.
Christiano Anderson: Fish shell
After using ZSH for a couple of years, I decided to switch back to the Fish shell. Fish works out of the box, batteries included, and the basic installation provides all the features I expect from a shell environment.
For over 20 years, I have been using Unix-based systems, including SCO Unix, Solaris, and BSDi. I have been using GNU/Linux since 1996, and Slackware was the first GNU/Linux distribution I used, and now I’m a happy Fedora user.