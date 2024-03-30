Software: GNU/Linux Screen Recorders, Plattenalbum, ucollage, and More

After using ZSH for a couple of years, I decided to switch back to the Fish shell. Fish works out of the box, batteries included, and the basic installation provides all the features I expect from a shell environment.

For over 20 years, I have been using Unix-based systems, including SCO Unix, Solaris, and BSDi. I have been using GNU/Linux since 1996, and Slackware was the first GNU/Linux distribution I used, and now I’m a happy Fedora user.