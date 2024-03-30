My first impressions of using Linux on my new old refurbished Dell Latitude 5520

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2024



The Linux operating system has a lot to offer. One of the important advantages is that many different Linux distributions can be installed and used very well on older hardware. For example, Zorin OS or Linux Mint still runs like a charm on my old Apple MacBook Unibody Late 2008, a 15 year old laptop. My old trusty Dell Latitude E7450 also offered a very nice foundation for various Ubuntu-based Linux distributions. Unfortunately, a few weeks ago this laptop literally stopped working with a loud bang and I had to look for a replacement laptop. One of my requirements was that I wanted to purchase a refurbished laptop again. I can imagine that many more Linux enthusiasts want to know on which older laptops a Linux distro can work well. That is why in this article I share my first experiences with using Linux on my new old refurbished Dell Latitude 5520 that I recently purchased.

