Meet Marknote, KDE’s WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 30, 2024



Built with KDE’s Kirigami framework, Marknote is a markdown note management tool that promises to help you easily organize your markdown files into notebooks. By default, the application saves your rich text notes as Markdown files in the Documents folder.

The notebooks can be personalized by choosing an icon and accent color for each one. Marknote also supports bold and italic fonts, as well as underlined and strikethrough text formatting, and lets you organize your notes with titles and sections in various list types.

Read on