GNU Wget 1.24.5
Noteworthy changes in release 1.24.5 (2024-03-10) [stable]
- Fix how subdomain matches are checked for HSTS. Fixes a minor issue where cookies may be leaked to the wrong domain
- Wget will now also parse the srcset attribute in <source> HTML tags
- Support reading fetchmail style "user" and "passwd" fields from netrc
- In some cases, prevent the confusing "Cannot write to... (success)" error messages
- Support extremely fast download speeds (TB/s). Previously this would cause Wget to crash when printing the speed
- Improve portability on OpenBSD to run the test suite
- Ensure that CSS URLs are corectly quoted (Bug: 64082)